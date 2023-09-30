Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 37,456 Shares

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 37,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $109,371.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 957,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,955.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $16,200.00.

Five Point Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FPH opened at $2.96 on Friday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Point

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 43.51%. The business had revenue of $21.35 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Five Point by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Five Point by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Point by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 714,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

