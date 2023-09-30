Fortis Group Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after buying an additional 249,926 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,611,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,075 shares of company stock valued at $12,472,067 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $300.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.34.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

