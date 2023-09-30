Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 22,078 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,078 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.92.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.