Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 39,750 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 153,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39,750 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after buying an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,150,472,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1,034.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,149,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,408,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $187.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.35.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

