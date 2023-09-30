Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,386 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 12.6% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Loop Capital raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $564.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $572.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $525.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

