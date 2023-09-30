Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 51,594 Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMTFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HCMT opened at $23.76 on Friday. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.60.

Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

