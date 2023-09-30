Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 51,594 Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 51,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.
Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA HCMT opened at $23.76 on Friday. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.60.
Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.