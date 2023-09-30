Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 35,747.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after buying an additional 5,812,246 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 888.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Linde by 4,122.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Linde by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $10,498,541.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LIN. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LIN

Linde Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LIN opened at $372.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $266.22 and a 12-month high of $393.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $382.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $369.96.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.