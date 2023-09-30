Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 176.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $53.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $56.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.