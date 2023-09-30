Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $176.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $199.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.18.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

