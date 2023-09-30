Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.1% during the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 23,010 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.60 per share, with a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $59.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPD. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

