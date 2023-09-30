Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $519,286,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,583 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $200,042,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,593,000 after purchasing an additional 511,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,273.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,587,000 after purchasing an additional 486,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $389.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $242.03 and a 52-week high of $428.16. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.20 and its 200 day moving average is $365.71.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.00%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,918 shares of company stock worth $5,385,885. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

