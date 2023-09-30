Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLT opened at $88.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.17. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2886 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.