Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,685,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $172.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $189.76.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

