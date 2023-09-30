Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Booking by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,991,176,000 after buying an additional 102,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,834,000 after acquiring an additional 58,850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,137,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Booking by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Booking by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,787,000 after acquiring an additional 80,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.23, for a total transaction of $1,571,476.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,954 shares in the company, valued at $39,869,787.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,341 shares of company stock worth $13,450,436. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,194.67.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,083.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,090.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2,802.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

