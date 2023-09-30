Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.22 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 908.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,450,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,830,000 after buying an additional 10,315,292 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 76.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,839,241,000 after buying an additional 10,257,980 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after buying an additional 6,133,227 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $168.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.57. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $142.49 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $314.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 38.30%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.56.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

