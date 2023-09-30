Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 756.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,207,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $404,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,078 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $830.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $342.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $862.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $776.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $846.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.