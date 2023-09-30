Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,724 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,496,379,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,272,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,837,514,000 after purchasing an additional 319,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $110.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.36 and a 200-day moving average of $105.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $117.96.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.71.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

