Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Adaptive Core ETF (BATS:RULE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Core ETF (BATS:RULE – Free Report) by 99.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,992 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 2.07% of Adaptive Core ETF worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RULE. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Core ETF in the first quarter worth $9,644,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Core ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Adaptive Core ETF by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Core ETF by 9,975.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter.

Adaptive Core ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:RULE opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56.

About Adaptive Core ETF

The Adaptive Core ETF (RULE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in a wide array of securities of any asset class, market capitalization, geography, credit quality, and maturity. The fund seeks current income and long-term capital appreciation.

