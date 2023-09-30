Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,506 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 35,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.77 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $18.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.30%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

