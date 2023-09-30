Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,119 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $91.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

