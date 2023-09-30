Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,790 Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,790 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter worth $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 212.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QID opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.10. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Profile

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.