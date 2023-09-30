Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $74.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.83. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.25.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

