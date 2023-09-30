Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax during the second quarter worth about $360,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 4.7% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in CarMax by 0.4% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 113,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 4.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in CarMax by 5.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

KMX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on CarMax from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Northcoast Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Stephens lowered their target price on CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.80.

In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $663,500.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $663,500.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,006.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 15,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $1,330,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,999.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 261,504 shares of company stock valued at $21,759,505 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX opened at $70.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.72. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

