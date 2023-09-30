FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 241 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,711,599 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.98. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.31 and a fifty-two week high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $470.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

