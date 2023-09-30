FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE FCN opened at $178.41 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.09 and a 12 month high of $205.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.57.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $631,159.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $631,159.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 3,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.45, for a total transaction of $764,076.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,229.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,897 shares of company stock worth $16,658,744 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCN shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

