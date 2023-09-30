Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $26.81

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.81 and last traded at $26.86, with a volume of 30421 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.26. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $67.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $32,697.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 912,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,675,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 1,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total value of $32,697.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 912,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,675,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $60,916.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,865.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,279 shares of company stock valued at $542,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 416.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 450.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 98.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 69.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.09% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

