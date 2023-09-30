Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $169.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $233.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.10.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

