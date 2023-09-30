Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.5% in the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $102.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 239.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

