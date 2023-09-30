Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Major Shareholder Aladar Szalay Sells 11,257 Shares of Stock

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 11,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $275,458.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,519,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,181,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Aladar Szalay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 25th, Aladar Szalay sold 12,458 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $321,042.66.

On Thursday, September 21st, Aladar Szalay sold 7,549 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $214,844.54.

On Monday, September 18th, Aladar Szalay sold 30,292 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $705,500.68.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Aladar Szalay sold 19,032 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $408,046.08.

On Monday, September 11th, Aladar Szalay sold 32,351 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $718,839.22.

On Thursday, September 7th, Aladar Szalay sold 12,446 shares of Genelux stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $303,309.02.

Shares of GNLX stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. Genelux Co. has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $40.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81.

Genelux ( NASDAQ:GNLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux during the first quarter worth $1,247,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genelux in the 1st quarter worth about $462,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter worth about $920,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Genelux in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

