General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) VP Eugene S. Stark Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) VP Eugene S. Stark bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

General American Investors Stock Performance

GAM stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $42.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAM. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth $13,852,000. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 83,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 54,088 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 185.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 27,794 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of General American Investors by 4.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors during the second quarter worth $853,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Company Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

