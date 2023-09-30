Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Barry Canton Sells 37,650 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total transaction of $68,899.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,826,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,472,227.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

On Wednesday, September 6th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $83,959.50.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $83,583.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $65,511.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $77,935.50.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $89,607.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $78,688.50.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Barry Canton sold 37,650 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $68,146.50.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.70. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 375.48% and a negative return on equity of 66.58%. The firm had revenue of $80.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.00 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ginkgo Bioworks

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the first quarter worth $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,987 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 66,660 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Free Report)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.