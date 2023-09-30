Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) versus Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Financial Survey

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) and Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Safehold pays an annual dividend of $0.71 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Global Medical REIT pays out 262.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Safehold pays out -14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Global Medical REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Global Medical REIT and Safehold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 2 1 0 2.33 Safehold 0 1 4 0 2.80

Valuation & Earnings

Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.21%. Safehold has a consensus price target of $30.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.20%. Given Safehold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Safehold is more favorable than Global Medical REIT.

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Safehold’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $137.28 million 4.28 $19.14 million $0.32 28.03 Safehold $158.05 million 7.21 $421.29 million ($4.96) -3.60

Safehold has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. Safehold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Safehold shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Safehold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safehold has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Safehold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 15.86% 4.01% 1.67% Safehold -14.88% 0.35% 0.13%

Summary

Safehold beats Global Medical REIT on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Free Report)

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

About Safehold

(Get Free Report)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT), seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.