Golden State Equity Partners Acquires Shares of 3,241 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 24,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of MU opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.03. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.45% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,810 shares of company stock valued at $16,548,800 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

