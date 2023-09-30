Golden State Equity Partners Buys Shares of 1,984 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $122.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $170.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.28.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

