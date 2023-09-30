Golden State Equity Partners Invests $209,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,387,785,000 after buying an additional 470,624 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,473 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,551,000 after buying an additional 544,463 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,444,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,642,287,000 after buying an additional 61,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,456,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,138,432,000 after buying an additional 21,882 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $292.29 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $102.71 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.46.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $314.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.10.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

