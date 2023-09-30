Golden State Equity Partners Invests $254,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,815 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Block by 100.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Block Stock Performance

NYSE SQ opened at $44.27 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.77 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.61 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.83 and a 200-day moving average of $62.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,441.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $295,207.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,441.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $133,146.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,098,704.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,532 shares of company stock worth $2,068,446. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

