Golden State Equity Partners Purchases 6,627 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,327 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,550 shares of company stock worth $19,795,806. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $230.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.53 and its 200 day moving average is $233.24. The stock has a market cap of $428.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $250.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

