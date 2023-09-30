Golden State Equity Partners Takes $215,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Ashburton Jersey Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 127,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 20,480 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $898,000. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in PayPal by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,995,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 359,884 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,015,000 after purchasing an additional 120,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 7,222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.35. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.53 and a one year high of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

