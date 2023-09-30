Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stake Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 434.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96,738 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of Graco worth $10,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at $556,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Graco during the second quarter valued at $3,015,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 0.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 667,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Graco by 241.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of GGG opened at $72.88 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.17 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day moving average of $77.54.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan purchased 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,413.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GGG

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.