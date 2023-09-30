Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $364,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Members Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 123.6% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $168.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $314.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.57. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $142.49 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

