Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $8.23

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.23, but opened at $7.78. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 139 shares changing hands.

Gray Television Stock Down 3.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $715.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.43%.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.