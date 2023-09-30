Grimes & Company Inc. Has $7.64 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.56.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $168.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $142.49 and a one year high of $189.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. Chevron’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

