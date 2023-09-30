Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,537,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,007,000 after buying an additional 47,005 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 80,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,550,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.8% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,838,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,510,000 after buying an additional 3,524,385 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $102.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.24 billion, a PE ratio of 84.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 239.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. TheStreet cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

