Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 167 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. David J Yvars Group increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,708 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 48.1% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after purchasing an additional 143,483 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.9% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $530.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $434.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.07, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $502.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $450.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

