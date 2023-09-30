Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,480,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,344,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $756,386,000 after acquiring an additional 93,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Hess by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $753,036,000 after buying an additional 682,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hess by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,806,000 after buying an additional 150,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $153.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $106.66 and a 52 week high of $165.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.82.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Hess had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares in the company, valued at $12,550,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Hess from $183.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hess from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hess from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Hess from $168.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.71.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

