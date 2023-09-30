Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,512 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 118.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after acquiring an additional 49,851 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen raised their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.80.
Paychex Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $115.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.41.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Paychex Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Paychex
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- The Next Stage Of Google’s Rally Just Started
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Can Investors Win the Race with Dividend Achiever Nike?
Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.