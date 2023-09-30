Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,462 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIS. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $55.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average of $55.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $85.18.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on FIS. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

View Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.