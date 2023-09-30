Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,650 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,171,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,132 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,472,433,000 after purchasing an additional 577,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,901,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,408,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,560,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $33.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $187.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.77 and a 12-month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.