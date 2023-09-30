Hartford Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,028 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,539 shares in the company, valued at $18,553,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,388 shares in the company, valued at $55,795,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 10,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,553,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,618 shares of company stock worth $4,827,746 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ON opened at $92.95 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.93 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.96.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

