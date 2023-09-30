Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 28,490 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $969,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.5 %

KMI opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $19.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 101.80%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

